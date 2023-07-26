Secret Invasion season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the big finale this week on Disney+, should you anticipate a Secret Invasion season 2 renewal? Or, are we clearly at the end of things now? If nothing else, we do believe that this merits a deeper discussion.

First and foremost, here is one of the biggest questions we are left to wonder at present — is this going to end up becoming one of the most underrated products within the entire MCU? We do think it is fair to wonder this for a number of different reasons. For starters, you do have a good cast of performers here! Also, it is just premiering at one of the worst possible times, right in the middle of superhero fatigue. With the exception of maybe Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, we have seen a number of major Marvel and DC properties now disappoint, and of course that leads to us wondering if we are going to see a major movement away from some of these projects in general.

Think about it this way — entertainment is cyclical. It’s really quite remarkable that the superhero world has gone on as long as it has. It’s not going to be going away completely, but we’ve already heard Disney say that they will be cutting down on MCU projects at the current rate.

Even before some of those comments, though, it was still clear that Secret Invasion was meant to be a one-season thing. This is a story with a clear beginning, middle, and end, and it was never constructed to be anything more.

Technically, you can consider “season 2” to be The Marvels, plus some of the other films that are coming up. While you can probably enjoy those without ever watching this show, we’re sure that there are going to be some Easter eggs and other goodies that make the overall watching experience all the more worthwhile for those who see everything.

