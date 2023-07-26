Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Where are we at now with the future of these shows, now that we have made it close to the end of July?

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, we are absolutely more than eager to be able to see all three of these shows back at some point … but it is not going to be this fall. Typically, at this point in the summer, the trio is already filming … that is not the case here. Scripts have yet to be written! We are closing in on the three-month mark for the writers’ strike, and the SAG-AFTRA strike has been going concurrently for the past couple of weeks. It has hit the industry hard, but that is also a part of the point. You have to do that to enact some real change.

So when is it that we could actually see some real progress here? Well, odds are it is not going to be for a considerable amount of time. If we are lucky, there are going to be some opportunities over the end of the summer, but that depends on how intent the networks, streaming services, and studios are to actually get something done. There is a reality where they stretch it out further.

No matter when the One Chicago franchise is back on the air (hopefully early 2024), don’t expect that much to change versus what the stories would have been in the fall. There are cliffhangers that will need to be addressed, and then maybe after that you will get some sort of time jump.

For now, though, our support has to continue to be with the writers and actors, who need it the most at this particular point in time.

