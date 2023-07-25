Stars on Mars season 1 episode 8: Cat Cora’s next move

Coming into Stars on Mars season 1 episode 8 on Fox, it felt fairly clear to us that the newbies would still be in trouble. Let’s just put it this way: Why would Cat Cora be happy with what happened? She just arrived to the Base and her fellow newbie put her in danger! We just think this was him not wanting to ruffle any feathers, and we 100% get that.

Andy decided that this was going to be the proper time to step up and be Base Commander — ironically, there really wasn’t that much that he could do at this point. It was really all about him having to sit back and try to encourage everyone in their individual teams in order to do their job. Lance Armstrong managing to complete a cycling challenge has to be the most obvious and ridiculous thing of all time. If he didn’t lead his team to victory, wouldn’t that mean some sort of automatic elimination?

Of course, in the aftermath of all this, it was rather hard to figure out who was going to be safe and who wasn’t. The funny thing with Andy is that he’s such a nice guy that he didn’t seem to notice that Adam Rippon managed to convince him pretty easily to target the other newbies. That’s probably a part of why Cat is so mad.

If she is Base Commander next week, couldn’t he be in trouble? That’s not something that is guaranteed, but we wouldn’t rule it out. The preview for the next installment did very much show that she is still upset about his decision, and it could take a little bit of time in order to smooth things over there.

Meanwhile, at some point in this upcoming episode, Adam could also land in a bit of trouble. Will he talk himself out of getting eliminated?

Related – Check out some additional news right now when it comes to the next Stars on Mars

Where do you think things are going to go moving into Stars on Mars season 1 episode 8 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other information.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







