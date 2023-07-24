Stars on Mars season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Solar Flares…

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Stars on Mars season 2 episode 8 — so what can we say about it?

Well, for starters, we are starting to get to the point where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel! There are only nine celebrities left moving forward, and there aren’t any new ones joining the base. The challenges will probably get more fast-paced, as we’re also going to see a mission this time that will show just how well these people communicate.

To get a few more details now all about that, go ahead and check out the full Stars on Mars season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

Life on Mars is never easy! A series of solar flares have interfered with the electronics in the hab and the 9 remaining celebronauts will need to repair the solar panels, working fast before another solar flare brings dangerous radiation. This mission tests the contestants trust and will earn them another mission patch in the all-new “Solar Flare” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, July 31 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-108) (TV-14 L)

One thing that we’d honestly like to see a little bit more of is some contestants actively work in order to throw people under the bus during the challenges — anything to stay around! In general, we would say that while the premise of the show is great, the competition itself is the thing that still needs the most work. There are some opportunities for strategizing and other twists that, at least for now, feel like they’re missing a certain something.

As of right now, it still feels fairly hard to predict who is going to win! We could come on here and say Ronda Rousey with some measure of confidence now, but who knows if we’re going to feel that way within a week or two’s time?

