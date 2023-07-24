Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date: The best-case scenario

How much longer are we going to be waiting for a Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date — or, at the very least, news about it?

We would like to sit here and think that figuring out the future of the Big Bang Theory prequel would be somewhat of a priority for the network — why wouldn’t it? It’s been one of their biggest comedies for years, and we are also at a pivotal point in the series. The young cast is getting older, and we’re also getting to the point where some huge changes are coming in Sheldon’s life. It’s pretty imperative that the series comes back soon.

With that being said, though, the most important thing is that actors and writers end up being paid what they deserve. The WGA strike has been in effect for more than two and a half months now, and the performers in SAG-AFTRA joined them in mid-July. For now, there is no indication that either strike is about to be wrapping up.

With all of this in mind, the most best-case scenario we are looking at right now for season 7 is that it airs in mid-January. In order for that to happen, though, the strikes probably need to be over by September. We recognize that episodes of Young Sheldon don’t take an extreme amount of time to film, but you also can’t rush them! If the strikes are not done until October, then February is probably the earliest that you can expect to see it back.

What we are trying to say here, in the end, is quite simple: If you are expecting to get back into Sheldon’s world at some point over the next few months, you are probably going to be disappointed.

