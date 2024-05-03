Shark Tank finale: Mosh, Arber, Flaus, and Sip Herbals

Tonight on ABC, the Shark Tank finale is going to air! With that, Mosh, Arber, Flaus, and Sip Herbals are all going to arrive hoping to strike a deal. Will anyone be successful? Well, we’ll have to wait and see on that.

Before we go any further, let’s kick things off here by sharing the synopsis below:

In the season finale, entrepreneurs dive into the Tank to pitch a protein bar with a brain-health mission, coffee substitute that does not cause jitters, organic plant-care products, and an easier way to floss. Guest Shark Candace Nelson returns. (TV-PG) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

You can see all of the products below, but we should note that one thing is going to stand out in particular about this group — think in terms of a celebrity presence!

Sip Herbals – The idea here is to provide an alternative to your morning coffee routine, one that stems from chicory root, carob, and dandelion root that is designed to give you a similar feel without the jitters and other problems that can come from your morning cup o’ joe.

Flaus – The innovation here is a rechargeable electric flosser that helps you save money on trips to the dentists by providing an effective and easy alternative you can use at home. We’ve seen other flossers over the years, but not one with this combination of benefits.

Arber – This company offers up a line of organic plant-care products designed with the purpose of allow your houseplants and gardens to live healthier, fuller lives — while avoiding a number of common diseases in the process.

Mosh – Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger have both been featured in promos already promoting their line of health bars designed to enrich your brain and body. They are probably the most famous entrepreneurs that we’ve ever seen on the show — typically, we’d raise eyebrows at the idea that they’d even need a platform like this, but it does seem as though they are promoting something positive here to better their consumers.

What are you excited to see on Shark Tank tonight with Mosh, Arber, Flaus, and Sip Herbals?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







