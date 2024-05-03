Survivor 46 episode 11 spoilers: Too much resume talk?

As we do prepare ourselves for Survivor 46 episode 11 on Wednesday, it feels like the perfect time to dive into resumes. Are they important to win a show like this? Sure, but it also gets more into the problem of the presentation of the show in the “new era” — too much focus on the wrong thing.

Think about it like this — is it really all that fun to listen to people talking about how many moves they’ve made, as opposed to just making the moves? It’s similar to the idea of taking out your own ally just to say that you’ve done it. Sure, it’s a big move to boast about, but it does not always benefit you when you still have to make it to the end! Rather than thinking about the endgame constantly, sometimes you have to just consider how to make it to the next Tribal Council.

For a few more details now on what’s to come, be sure to read our full Survivor 46 episode 11 synopsis below:

“My Messy, Sweet Little Friend” – Idol fever strikes the NuiNui beach and launches a massive hunt for the last hidden immunity idol of the season. With the end of the game in sight, castaways begin to question whether their resumes are enough to win the title of Sole Survivor. Then, in a test of precision, castaways compete for immunity and a spot in the final six, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 8 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Who needs the idol the most?

Without question, it’s Q — the man is constantly on borrowed time in this game, and nobody else feels like the extremely obvious target at this point. In general, though, Maria and Charlie are probably the biggest threats, especially since Charlie has won competitions as of late.

