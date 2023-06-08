Young Sheldon season 7: Will it be final season at CBS?

We recognize that Young Sheldon season 7 is not set to arrive on CBS for a rather long time still, but why not talk more about the endgame here? Should we be prepared for this to be the final season?

In the end, we don’t think it is going to be hard for anyone to wonder about this — heck, it makes a lot of sense, all things considered. Remember that the show has only been renewed up to season 7, and that is just one part of the equation. Beyond that, you also have to remember that Sheldon’s time in Texas could be wrapping up, at least if you are to think that this is going to follow the trajectory that was established in The Big Bang Theory to a certain extent.

After all, just remember for a moment what you saw in that show. We learned there around the point that Sheldon moved out to California, and we don’t get the sense that the writers are really looking to deviate all that much from the source material. Our hope is that they do continue to go this route, but that maybe there are a few other things that we learn along the way.

Take, for starters, why Sheldon ends up being as distant from his siblings as he sometimes is later in life. Or, what’s going on when it comes to his father. We heard stories about his infidelity and then also his dad’s eventual death, but we haven’t got to either one of those things.

Unless Young Sheldon really starts to play around with time a little bit, we have to assume that the final season is coming. It may not be what we want, but it is something we have to prepare for.

