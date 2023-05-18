Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following the big season 6 finale tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn a bit more about Young Sheldon season 7? Take, for example, when it could premiere? If you feel that way, let’s just say it is pretty darn hard to blame you!

Now, let’s get into what we can actually say about the future of the Big Bang Theory prequel. First and foremost, it has been known for a while that we’d be getting another season, as the network greenlit multiple ones at the same time. The larger question, at least for now, is whether or not season 7 will be the final one. Based on what we know about the timeline of Sheldon on the original show, he will be moving away from Texas before long and starting the next chapter of his life in California. What that means is that it’s really hard to tell the same story anymore.

Also, we should note that we could be losing Sheldon’s father soon — that is a dark storyline for a comedy, but it has to be something we’re aware of going into what’s next.

As for a premiere date, let’s just say that things are rather complicated. While CBS has labeled Young Sheldon as one of many shows slated to come back in the fall, there is no guarantee that will happen due to the writers’ strike. We almost certainly doubt it will be back in September. October or November could still be possible, but a lot of it will depend on just how long this strike goes … and it does not appear that there is a clear end in sight right now.

Given that the writers are asking for very-much reasonable things, we hope there is a resolution in their favor soon; from there, it will be easier to talk about a specific Young Sheldon date here.

When do you want to see Young Sheldon season 7 eventually premiere over on CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other finale coverage soon.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







