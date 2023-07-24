Cruel Summer season 2 episode 9 video: Luke wants to run away…

Tonight on Freeform you are going to get a chance to see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 9 — are you ready for some answers?

Well, technically, we should note that entering this episode, nothing is altogether guaranteed. However, we can’t help but still have some measure of hope that we are going to see some progress towards figuring out the truth about Luke. Who killed him, and why? We have a sneaking suspicion that more of this installment could be told from this character’s perspective, and it comes on the heels of us seeing most of the story focused on Megan and Isabella.

In a new sneak peek over here from tonight’s installment, Luke suggests to Megan that the two could just run off together as a means to escape all of the carnage in their lives. When is this scene set? If we were to throw a guess out there based on the clothing and the lighting, this is late 1999 or early 2000. It could set the stage on some level for Luke’s eventual death. Does this mean that Megan kills him? Hardly. Someone else may have figured out some of his plans and by virtue of that, decided to then make their move.

Another thing that this episode could do is force Luke, at the end of the day, to confront himself and some of the terrible things that he has done over the past few years. He’s liked to think he is different from everyone else in his family, but how much is that really the case? It is a fascinating moral question for this show to think about at a certain level.

No matter what happens here, we feel confident that it is going to set the stage for the finale. Get prepared!

