Tough as Nails season 5 episode 8 preview: Who will make final 4?

Come Friday night you’re going to have a chance to see Tough as Nails season 5 episode 8 arrive on CBS — so what can we say about it?

Well, for starters, that this is a chance for everyone to get some element of closure. Sure, Dirty Hands has technically already won the grand team prize for the season, but there is still $12,000 on the line! That’s not nothing, and we do think that there’s also some element of pride on the line.

The preview that aired last night for Friday’s installment showed the remaining teams battling hard. Not only that, but also another individual task that will bring everyone down to the final four. We don’t think this is necessarily Ben versus the field at this point but if you are a part of this season, doesn’t he have to be the person you are most focused on getting out? He’s won so many individual challenges at this point, he’s a physical powerhouse, and he does not have many weaknesses. You have to be thinking about this more than anything if you are one of the remaining contestants, especially since the finish line is right around the corner.

We know that the schedule this time around as been a little bit brief, but we 100% still enjoy the competition this season! we have a really likable cast, and some of the challenges have felt unique and purposeful. That does get harder and harder as a show like this gets further into the run.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just hope that we will continue to see great stuff the rest of the way. Also, we still have to wait and see what the future is beyond this season.

