America’s Got Talent season 18: When do live shows begin?

We’re getting close to the month of July and yet, the America’s Got Talent season 18 auditions are still going strong. Doesn’t that feel crazy to anyone else?

Well, a lot of that comes down to the fundamental problem with this show, which is the notion that saving money is more important than almost anything. The audition shows are easy to tape since you can film a ton of content all in one day. This is why we’ve seen more of them the past few years, and also why there are no more Judge Cuts at all. The live shows are still there, but even they feel significantly shorter with only a handful of rounds.

So when will America’s Got Talent be going live this year? Alas, you’ve got to wait for a few more weeks still.

According to a report from USA Today, the live shows this year are beginning on Tuesday, August 22, with the results shows kicking off the following day. We believe the format will be similar to last year, which means that only a handful of acts are going to be making it to the next round. If there is someone you really like, you better be prepared to vote for them early and often!

Meanwhile, you can anticipate the finale to kick off on September 26, which means that technically, the end of the show will cut into the start of the fall season. We highly doubt that NBC is upset about that, given the fact that AGT draws decent ratings and beyond this, the network doesn’t really have much of a fall schedule at present! Go ahead and blame the writers’ strike — or, rather, the streaming services and studios not giving the writers what they deserve.

