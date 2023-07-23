Stars on Mars season 1 episode 7 video: Andy Richter versus AI

As we prepare for Stars on Mars season 1 episode 7 to air on Fox tomorrow night, can we all agree on one thing? This is an incredibly ridiculous show and at times, that is the reason why we enjoy it so much. We’re not sure that there is another program out there that is anywhere near as bizarre, but also somehow still enjoyable.

Take, for starters, the producers finding a way to really get the cast committed to some of these gimmicks. For example, consider the premise here that this cast is going up against some sort of rogue AI that is overtaking the entire base on Mars. Then again, this is probably a more topical mission than almost any other we’ve seen all season given the current climate.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can get a better sense of what is ahead courtesy of a new sneak peek! So what’s the focus here? Well, Andy Richter seems to be all-in on the idea of leading the team to a takedown of the AI system, possibly with Adam Rippon’s help. Personally, we’re all for this mostly because of the opportunity to see more Andy silliness front and center. He’s one of those comedians we’ve missed seeing as often the past few years, and the show generally needs some more people like him with all of the drama lately. (Of course, it could also benefit from Lance Armstrong being eliminated.)

Are we still baffled by the producers randomly throwing four new contestants into the show so late? Sure, but at the same time, this is more about entertainment than necessarily having some sort of super-fair competition. We’re just happy to enjoy some antics as they are placed right in front of us, and we will wait and see what happens.

