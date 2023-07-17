Stars on Mars season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The AI threat

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 7 over on Fox, do you want to get an even better sense of what’s ahead?

Well, after all of the drama the past couple of weeks, is it possible that the show resets itself and focuses more on the missions? Oddly, it feels like this episode is the most topical one that the series has done, whether that is intentional or not. After all, the big story at the heart of it is a rogue AI that is causing some chaos within the habitat. How are they going to be able to overcome it? Of course, this is just another cheesy mission in what is a cheesy show, but we still hope that everyone involved looks at this as an opportunity to engage in some strategy!

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Stars on Mars season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

A technological virus has taken over the artificial intelligence system in the hab, and two celebronauts are stuck outside in the harsh Martian climate. The hab’s AI could sabotage the entire mission if the 11 remaining celebronauts don’t act fast. The crewmates will need to work together to reset the AI software – testing their intelligence and earning them yet another mission patch – before it’s too late! Find out if the mission gets accomplished and who is deemed not mission critical in the all-new “Evil AI” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, July 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-107) (TV-14 L)

By the end of this episode, it is our personal hope that we’re going to at least see how some of the relative newcomers are really starting to fit in. We know that it can take a little time to get immersed into the social hierarchy that is present there! We still have a hard time thinking that any of them will win, but we suppose that time will tell…

