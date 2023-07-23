The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Episode count debate

Now that we know that The Walking Dead: Dead City is officially coming back for a season 2, isn’t this a perfect time to talk episode count?

First and foremost, we don’t think it is some surprise that we would like more installments over the course of the next chapter of the story. We understand the feeling that we shouldn’t get another 16-episode monster like we had with most of the original show’s run, but isn’t there a happy medium in the 8-10 range? Six episodes is extremely limiting, and it also means that there’s no chance for the series to really find much of a rhythm. It honestly feels a little bit more like a movie at that point — movies are great, but it is not how we perceive this franchise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY VIDEOS!

AMC isn’t saying too much specifically about season 2 right now beyond the simple fact that it is coming back, but they have to realize that viewers want more than six episodes … right? The same goes for some of their other off-shoots, which also have these extremely short runs. We’re sure that the stars like these, since they are able to work on these shows and also do some other things. Some viewers may feel the same. It’s just hard for us to get there.

We suppose that if there is any advantage at all to the shorter episode counts, it is simply that they are able to be wrapped up a little bit faster — and that could be a factor given all of the delays being caused right now amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. (This is an issue that could be prevented, though, if the studios and streamers stepped up and fought to give actors and writers what they deserve.)

Now that we are on the other side of the San Diego Comic-Con event, we recognize that we will probably be waiting for a while to get more news on the shows and the future. Still, make no mistake we want more than what we’ve seen so far!

Related – Get some more discussion on a possible The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date

What do you most want to see entering The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Go ahead and sound off right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







