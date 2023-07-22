Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 9 to be musical

Later this season, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is boldly going where the franchise has never gone before. To be specific, they are busting out in song and dance.

We should say from the top here that musical episodes for just about every show are pretty polarizing. Yet, there are standouts — “One More, with Feeling” is considered to be an iconic one dating back to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and we personally appreciate the Scrubs one very much. A lot of it comes down to the material, and just how game the show really is to go there.

Now, let’s get back to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in particular. Season 2 episode 9 (streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 3) is going to be the musical, and it comes bearing the title of “Subspace Rhapsody.” According to a report from Deadline, there are ten original songs within the episode, plus a special version of the opening theme. The music and lyrics for the installment were provided by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce.

Want to see a trailer for what’s coming up here? You can do that over at the link here! For us personally, we tend to think that this is going to be a really exciting twist on the franchise, and this show is also the perfect one within the Trek world to do it. After all, so much of the story has long been about exploring new boundaries and also the writers being as creative as possible. After all, we’ve already seen different universes and time-travel explored; why not add some songs into the mix for one episode?

The only bummer we have right now is that due to the studios and streaming services not paying writers and actors what they deserve, we won’t get to hear a lot of the cast and creatives talking about this in advance. We have a hard time thinking that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are going to be resolved over the next couple of weeks.

