Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 7 arriving early!

For everyone out there who loves Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and hates waiting, this story is for you!

As a part of the San Diego Comic-Con festivities today, it was officially revealed that season 2 episode 7 (titled “Those Old Scientists”) will be streaming today starting at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time or 7:00 p.m. Eastern. This also means that the rest of the schedule for the season is going to be bumped out. The finale is now set for Thursday, August 3 — there are ten episodes to this season, not that this comes as much of a surprise.

For a few more specifics about season 2 episode 7 in particular, just go ahead and see the synopsis below:

An accident while investigating a time portal sends Ensign Brad Boimler through time from the twenty-fourth century, and Captain Pike and his crew must get him back where he belongs before he can somehow alter the timeline.

Beyond the story, the thing that is probably going to be more important for viewers is that this is a crossover between Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks, one that has been hyped up and promoted for a rather long period of time. This is something that we appreciate this overall universe doing, mostly because fun and imagination are two of the central tenets of the current state of the franchise. (We wish we could say the same for Paramount+, who were merciless in how they handled Star Trek: Prodigy in one of the most anti-Trek moves possible.)

Getting this episode early is fantastic, but it is still hard to deny that this is a really bittersweet SDCC this year in light of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Especially with a show like this, a lot of the joy comes from seeing the stars! Hopefully, they all do get paid what they deserve in the near future.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

