Severance season 2 premiere date: Impact of new strike

We certainly are aware that there is a desire for Severance season 2 out there. How can there not be? The first season was not only critically acclaimed, but also one of the most commercially successful shows that Apple TV+ has. The expectations for the next chapter of the story are going to be very much through the roof.

Unfortunately, the big problem for a lot of people out there will simply be having to sit around and wait in order to see said chapter. Filming shut down back in May due to the ongoing writers’ strike and now, you are adding the SAG-AFTRA strike on top of it. We know that there actually is not that much left to shoot for season 2, which kicked off production last October, but you still can’t do anything until both strikes are over.

So does the new SAG-AFTRA strike push a premiere date back further? That is a rather hard thing to say, since you can argue that it pressures the studios and streaming services further into getting a deal done for both parties. Or, it could string out the process longer. Ultimately, early estimates are that these strikes may not be resolved for a couple of months, so there is a universe where season 2 of Severance is actually wrapping up around a year after it started work in the first place.

As for how all of this impacts a premiere date, we haven’t heard anything that suggests that Apple TV+ will split the story up into chunks. With that in mind, our expectation is that maybe in the spring of 2024, Adam Scott and the rest of the cast will return.

Of course, so much of that will depend on when production starts and, beyond that, when we will have a chance to see it wrap up…

