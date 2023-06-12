Severance season 2: New star talks coming on board

It is already true that we have been waiting a long time to see Severance season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ and unfortunately, that’s going to continue. Filming was paused amidst the writers’ strike and there is no clear timetable as to when it will return. Based on all of this, there is a chance that you could be waiting until either the end of this year or early 2024 to see the latest chapter of the story.

Now, we know that there are a lot of familiar faces who will be back for the latest chapter of the story … but there are also some newcomers as well. Think along the lines of Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, or the subject of this article in Merritt Wever. This is someone who has done a lot of great shows over the years including Nurse Jackie and The Walking Dead, but she may still bring something special to the table here.

We wish that we could sit here and share some jaw-dropping reveals about her story coming up. However, the actress is cryptic and understandably so. Just take a look for a moment at what she had to say on the subject to Collider:

I absolutely have nothing that I would want to share only because I think there are so few shows that you can watch, and part of what’s valuable or exciting or satisfying or fulfilling about watching is getting to really encounter it for the first time. And I wouldn’t want to rob anyone of that. But I think so highly of the show, and I think so highly of the people making it, and I thought so highly of the first season and was skeptical. And I have only respect and two big thumbs up for you.

With Wever’s endorsement, we trust at the show will be worth the wait … even if the wait itself is a particularly brutal one.

Related – Get more news right now on Severance, including other teases on the future

What do you most want to see on Severance season 2, no matter when it returns?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for even more great updates as the story progresses.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







