Severance season 2 premiere date: Will we learn in June?

Is there a chance that we will learn about a Severance season 2 premiere date over the course of this month? What about any other news pertaining to the show in general? We recognize that this is one of the most-demanded series that Apple TV+ has, especially in the wake of Ted Lasso wrapping up.

Well, there is a lot of stuff to get into here … but we can’t exactly say that a lot of it is good news. First and foremost, we should remind you that production on the show is not even done! Originally, the plan was for it to wrap last month, but that has changed due to the writers’ strike. Now, everything is a little more up in the air.

Let’s also make the following clear: Even if the strike never happened, there was still a chance we would be waiting until 2024 to see the series back on the streaming service. Now, it just feels like that is a little bit more assured. Severance was not featured in a recent teaser hyping up some upcoming programming, and the fact that we are not even getting The Morning Show until we get around to the fall clouds things further.

For the time being, it feels like you are not going to have a chance to get much news at all about season 2 this month — we’d go ahead and advise you to be as patient as humanly possible at this point. Otherwise, you’re almost sure to be disappointed here. We recognize already that it’s been a long time since the first season premiered, but can’t you easily say that this is one of those shows that takes a lot of time to make. You don’t want to rush great things.

Given the success of the first season, we really hope that season 2 lives up to the hype. The best thing we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best.

What are we going to learn when it comes to Severance season 2 in June?

