Severance season 2 premiere date: Still a long ways out?

We know that there are a ton of different Apple TV+ shows to look forward to, but what’s going on with Severance season 2? We’re certainly excited for it, but we are starting to get more and more of an indication that this show is a pretty long ways out from coming back on the air.

So what is some of our big evidence of this at the moment? Well, a lot can be traced back to the fact that the streaming service recently put out a sizzle reel for what lies ahead (see here), but the show was not actually a part of it. What gives with that, especially since the Adam Scott drama is one of the most popular ones that they have?

Well, let’s just say that this situation is complicated. We’ve never thought that Severance season 2 would come out before The Morning Show, and the latter is not going to be around until the fall. That means we could be waiting until either the end of this year or early 2024 to see this mind-bendy show back for more. Also, add to this the fact that production has been interrupted due to the writers’ strike, and it remains to be seen when everything is going to wrap up there. Without great writing, obviously a show like this can not exist — with that in mind, we are crossing our fingers and hoping that we get something in the way of proper resolution on all of this before too long.

(In other words, all the corporations should pay their writers!)

We know that story-wise, there is so much to look forward to in season 2. You have the loose threads from the end of season 1, but also new additions including John Noble and Gwendoline Christie. We do think that season 2 is going to be enormously popular, but the wait here will not be easy. Go ahead and prepare for the rest of it accordingly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Severance season 2, no matter when the show premieres?

