Severance season 2: Ben Stiller responds to reports of delays

Is Severance season 2 really going to be airing later than expected on Apple TV+? Not if you ask Ben Stiller.

For those who missed the reports from Puck News earlier today, there are claims out there that behind-the-scenes tension has caused work on the second season to be pushed back. Meanwhile, it also alleges that the budget for the next batch of episodes has ballooned beyond expectations.

So how factual is some of this? Well, so much depends on who you ask. According to a source over at TVLine, the second season “is on schedule [and] the budget is the same as Season 1.” Meanwhile, executive producer Stiller had the following to add on Twitter:

No one’s going to the break room. We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible.

What we can say now

Well, for starters, it’s not a surprise that the show is still in production. We heard last fall that the plan was for it to be going until May. That’s not a shock. We don’t think a back-and-forth behind the scenes would be surprised, provided that the original allegations are true. Remember that Severance is a hugely ambitious show and everyone wants the same thing — to make it great. With the first season being a runaway success, the goal is to keep that momentum going. We do think everyone is moving forward with that in mind.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see new episodes premiere later this year — late summer or fall were always our expectation, but Apple TV+ has never confirmed that. Hopefully they will in the months ahead.

