Severance season 2 premiere date: Is it delayed at Apple TV+?

Are we going to be seeing Severance season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ a little later than expected? It may not be something that we want, but this is something that at this point, we have to be prepared for based on new evidence.

According to a report coming in now from Puck News, conflicts behind the scenes involving co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman may cause the show to face some significant delays. The issues reportedly stared all the way back in season 1, with director / executive producer Ben Stiller convincing Friedman to stick around. The report also claims that the budget has ballooned for the new season, and that former House of Cards executive producer Beau Willimon is being brought in to help behind the scenes.

Apple TV+ may be looking for at least two more seasons of Severance beyond this one, so these are some issues that may need to be worked out at some point to keep things going.

Personally, we think one of the biggest struggles with a show like this is simply its own success to date. The Adam Scott series went from an under-the-radar cult favorite to a smash hit within months as more and more viewers caught up on it. That also led to a lot of awards-show recognition. There is a lot of pressure to make season 2 as good as the first, if not better.

We know that originally, the plan was for Severance season 2 to wrap up filming next month; in light of these new reports, we’ll have to wait and see if that happens. This wouldn’t be the first show at Apple TV+ to deal with a lot of tumultuous stuff behind the scenes; there were a lot of reports of rewrites and delays on Ted Lasso season 3, which is now in the process of airing new episodes.

