The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Best-case scenario?

There is no denying that the wait for The Good Doctor season 7 is going to be a long one, and there’s also no real indication out there that this process will be speeding up anytime soon. After all, ABC never had the show on its fall schedule due to the writers’ strike and at this point, that strike has gone on so long that it would be impossible for the show to come back at any point before January in the first place.

Now that we have said this, is it even too optimistic to count on a January start at this point? We do think that this is something to break down a little bit further now.

Basically, here is where things stand at present when it comes to the Freddie Highmore show — so long as the writers’ strike is over by September, we do think that a January premiere could happen. That would give the creative team a chance to get some scripts together in the weeks ahead, and we could see production start when we get around to late October / early November. In turn, maybe we could hope for a start in around mid-January. It would be a tight window, but we think that The Good Doctor could pull it off since it has limited special effects.

Of course, there is another complicating issue here — the actors of SAG-AFTRA are also on strike, and you cannot film without actors! You do have a little more time to resolve this strike, but at the same time, we tend to think it will be the first one taken care of by the studios and networks. After all, actors generate more of the splashy headlines.

At this point, our perspective is clear — why can’t you just pay all of these creative people what they are worthy? They are, after all, the reason why any of these shows have viewers in the first place.

