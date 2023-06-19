The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Could it change?

If you are hoping to get some more news regarding The Good Doctor season 6 at some point in the near future, we tend to think you are far from alone! Just think about how many people would love to have an answer on when the medical drama is coming back.

For the time being, though, it does not appear as though you’re going to be seeing it anytime soon. Last month, ABC unveiled their fall schedule and at that time, there was not a single scripted entity on it. Could that change? Sure, but at the moment, there is no real evidence that it will.

You see, the reason that schedule was released was in the event that the writers’ strike goes on for a really long period of time … and at this point, it already has. We’re past the 45-day mark now and even if everyone returns to work this week, the earliest The Good Doctor could make it back is probably late in October. That’s the result of the pushed-back schedule that we’ve had so far. The longer this goes, the less leverage the networks and streaming services have, or at least that’s our vantage point. The writers’ requests all feel reasonable, and we think that they’ve got the support of the vast majority of the industry.

Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast want to be back at work in the show’s typical time. There is a chance still for this show and many other scripted ones to premiere this fall, at least if something works out over the next few weeks.

Will it? Well, that’s a hard situation to read, and mostly because so many are all keeping their cards close to the vest. If there is any negotiation happening, it is being done privately.

