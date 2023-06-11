The Good Doctor season 7 premiere: What we 100% need

At the moment, it appears as though we are going to be waiting until early next year to see The Good Doctor season 7 premiere on ABC? Do we wish it was sooner? Absolutely and yet, we understand what is happening behind the scenes.

For those who have not heard, we are currently into month two of the writers’ strike, and we really hope that the networks and streaming services step up to the plate and deliver to the members of the WGA what they so richly deserve. ABC is trying to strike-proof their fall schedule in the interim, but we don’t think anyone is going to be thrilled come September or October to see either repeats or reality TV.

With The Good Doctor in particular, the wait is going to be incredibly hard based mostly on how we were left. It was great to see Shaun and Lea become parents but at the same time, the wound between Shaun and Glassman was not completely healed. Sure, it was nice to see Aaron leave the gift behind, and maybe that’s a step in the right direction.

If there is one thing that the premiere episode (no matter when it airs) needs to address, it is the state of this relationship and whether or not it can be healed. Our hope here is that there are opportunities ahead to see these two characters come to more of an understanding, one where Glassman feels less hurt but also one where Shaun understands how deeply he hurt him.

This is not something that is going to be fixed immediately; with that in mind, we will take whatever progress we can. We mean that, even if said progress is slow.

