The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer still in contention

If anyone out there was wondering whether or not there was still hope for The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer at ABC, rest assured, this story is for you.

We know that we are already a few weeks out from when networks make decisions on their pilots, but the writers’ strike this time around has made things a little bit more complicated. ABC does not have any scripted shows at all on their fall schedule, a sign that they currently expect that the strike to go on for quite some time even still. According to Deadline, The Good Lawyer (which stars Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman) is still in contention, but a decision on the future may not come until the WGA and AMPTP strike a deal — whenever that may be.

Traditionally, you can argue that the end of June is when networks have to figure this out, as this is when cast contracts expire. However, there is technically a chance that ABC could wait a little bit longer here, mostly because they could always extend said contracts. Given that the spin-off still has a small cast, this would not be an extremely difficult thing for them to do. Also, add to this the fact that it’s hard for actors to go and book other gigs while the strike is still ongoing in the first place.

We’ve said this before and it’s worth repeating — as frustrating as it may be to have to sit around and wait for a deal to be struck between all of these parties, it could very well be for the best. The writers deserve what they are asking for, and we want to see the highest quality talent possible working on these shows for a long time.

The Good Doctor, meanwhile, is officially coming back — we may just be waiting a while to get more news on filming, let alone a premiere date.

Do you still think The Good Lawyer and The Good Doctor will both air in early 2024?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other information about the future.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







