The Righteous Gemstones season 3 finale to be two-part event

For those of you who were not aware already, The Righteous Gemstones season 3 is only nine episodes long. With that in mind, the upcoming finale is coming your way a little bit sooner than you would otherwise think.

So what are we going to be seeing over the course of it? Well, why not dive a little bit further into that? On July 30, episodes 8 and 9 of the season are going to air back to back, which means that you are going to have more than an hour of great content well worth checking out.

As for what we can say in advance, why not go ahead and check out some synopses courtesy of HBO? While they certainly do not give everything away, we do think they at least set the table here for what lies ahead. Also, they do continue this show’s trend of providing you with some ridiculously long episode titles.

Season 3 episode 8, “I Will Take You by the Hand and Keep You” – The Gemstone siblings reconnect with their loved ones… and each other. As the Montgomery militia fractures from within, Chuck weighs his options, while Peter hatches a new plan.

Season 3 episode 9, “Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted” – The siblings compete in an all-out biblical brawl – until a stroke of divine intervention forever alters the fate of the Gemstone family.

Now, here is where we remind you that there is no confirmed season 4 at present. We’d love to guarantee that there is going to be more coming, but how can you saw for sure with this show? One thing we know with Danny McBride is that he loves to leave everyone guessing.

