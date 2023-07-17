The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 7: Boiling over…

Next week on HBO you’ll have a chance to see The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 7. So how important is this one? Well, let’s just say very. We don’t want to say that it is a complete culmination of everything that we’ve seen when it comes to the Montgomerys and the Gemstones, but it certainly feels that way. Things are going to be high-stakes, eventful, and certainly ridiculously. If you love this show, there is a lot of great stuff that is being brought to the table here.

We should also know that there are only three episodes left this season, and that could be born out further when it comes to the run time here. This installment, titled “Burn for Burn, Wound for Wound, Stripe for Stripe,” is going to run for a good 45 minutes. While we’re not getting anywhere near a Ted Lasso season 3 episode length here, it is pretty clear that Danny McBride and the entire team want to make sure that they tell a complete story here. Sometimes, you need those extra few minutes to make that happen.

For a few more specifics now about the future, go ahead and check out the full The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

After decades of animosity, tensions between the Montgomerys and the Gemstones finally come to a head. As Eli faces an impossible decision, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin prepare to meet their maker.

When you read a synopsis like that, there is probably a part of your brain that wants to inevitably think that this is a finale. How could it not be? Well, this is instead just a story that is going to carry over into some other big things, and we are certainly excited to see what is planned out here as we approach the end. With McBride shows, we have come to understand that almost anything could happen at just about any moment.

(Photo: HBO.)

