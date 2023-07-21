When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4 spoilers: A big moment

Technically, we know that we are going to be waiting for a good while to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4 arrive on Hallmark Channel. With that being said, why not set the stage further now?

First and foremost, this August 13 episode carries with it a pretty significant title in “Great Expectations.” Also, we know that this will be the one where Rosemary goes into Labor! A new arrival is set to turn up in Hope Valley, so how will the entire community rally around Pascale Hutton’s character? This is clearly going to be an emotional hour, but hopefully also one full of celebration.

If you want to get a few more details right now, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 4 synopsis:

The Coulter baby is late, but Faith (Brooks) assures them it’s fine. By the time Rosemary (Hutton) goes into labor, the entire town is there to support her. Madeline (Stefanie von Pfetten, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) tries to stay in Hope Valley.

We do like that the show did not have Rosemary give birth during the premiere, since that does allow us as viewers to spend a little bit more time experiencing her pregnancy. Also, this sets up the birth itself to be a big episode right in the middle of the season, and hopefully one that you can build a lot of momentum around.

Remember that the season 10 premiere actually airs itself when it comes to Sunday, July 30, but the onus may be on us perhaps more than ever to promote it. A lot of efforts, after all, are still complicated by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We already know that the series is airing at a different time of the year than usual, so we still want it to generate big ratings!

