When Calls the Heart season 11 filming: What more can we say?

As some of you out there are more than likely aware already, work is being done on When Calls the Heart season 11 ahead of the season 10 premiere. There are parts of this that are very much exciting, but at the same time, other parts that are rather bittersweet.

So what is going on here? Well, if there is one way to describe it, it would be by saying that things are, at least for right now, pretty complicated behind the scenes. Earlier this week, cameras started to roll on the new batch of episodes, and you can see more proof of that courtesy of Brian Bird’s official Twitter page. We have also seen various teases of some actors back at work.

Why is all of this complicated? Well, there are some actors and writers currently unable to participate in the new season due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, respectively. Canadian performers and writers are able to take part, but American ones are either unable to or face a wide array of challenges. This is a really complicated situation; just know that When Calls the Heart does seem to have a plan behind the scenes, and that everyone who is not on-set wishes that they were. This is just about fighting for a cause that is bigger than any one person.

(Also, it is worth noting that the Canadian performers and writers would undoubtedly have a lot of love and support for their American colleagues — they don’t really have control on when the show films, let alone some of the regulations and requirements.)

Given that season 10 of When Calls the Heart has yet to even premiere yet, we do know that there is a lot of time between now and when season 11 could premiere. Pending some big surprise, we don’t foresee it back until next summer. The only reason to bring it back sooner is if the strikes limit some of their other shows’ ability to come back in their typical spots.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

