The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 trailer: Who is Laurent?

Leading up to its big premiere on Sunday, September 10, AMC has unveiled the full The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 trailer. So what is one of our big takeaways here?

Well, first and foremost, we should say that we are not altogether shocked that the series is taking full use of its French setting to create something that is ancient, beautiful, and different from any other show in the franchise. There are several iconic landmarks that Norman Reedus’ character will be interacting with over time. Also, of course, plenty of zombies — that is the sort of world we are dealing with!

So what is at the forefront of this particular story? Well, the trailer (watch here) indicates that we’re going to be seeing Daryl tasked by a nun to bring a youngster named Laurent somewhere. While little may be known about this character as of yet, it seems like they may be key to the “revival of humanity.” Is this some sort of prophecy, or is it possible Laurent could be capable of producing a cure. Personally, we doubt that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going in that direction, mostly because they are just mirroring the plot of The Last of Us at that point. Still, seeing Daryl have to navigate this unfamiliar terrain to help someone else could prove as a great vessel for some unique stories.

Eventually, we know that the idea here is for Daryl to try and make it back home. Whether or that happens, however, remains to be seen. Be prepared for a six-episode story that has a lot of action, but remains introspective and unique at the same time. This is an incredibly deep character, and it will be interesting to see how Daryl navigates a world with a lot of people he does not have any sort of history with at all.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

