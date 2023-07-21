Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Winter complications

It is hardly a secret at this point that we could be waiting a long time to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 eventually air on the Paramount Network. After all, production has not begin on the final chapter of the series, and there is no clear sense on when it could.

After all, there are a lot of factors at play here, whether it be cast schedules (at least early on) or the fact that both the WGA and also SAG-AFTRA are on strike. Production cannot kick off until these labor disputes are resolved, and there is another important factor here that also needs to be considered. In particular, we are talking about what is going on when it comes to the weather.

You see, one of the things that does help Yellowstone stand out from the bulk of other television series out there is that it actually does film on location, for the most part, in Montana. It works really hard to present a pretty authentic view of ranch life. The trade-off here is that winters can make things extremely challenging, given the heavy snowfall that can occur in the region. Ultimately, there are reasons why this show tends to be produced in the spring and summer as opposed to late fall and winter. (More information on this is available in a new The Hollywood Reporter piece.)

Unfortunately, the aforementioned strikes may not be done until late fall / winter and with that, season 5 production could be pushed back even further. Don’t be shocked if that is the case and we could be stuck waiting until spring or summer of 2024 in order to see the series back on the air. We know that it could be an incredibly long wait, but this is one of the most iconic shows of its era. It deserves to go out in the best way possible, and Paramount has too much invested here for it not to. Also, remember that there is already a sequel series planned!

