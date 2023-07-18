Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The CBS takeaway

For those out there who are not aware, Yellowstone is actually going to be coming to CBS, at least for a certain span of time.

Yesterday, the broadcast network confirmed that on Sundays this fall, they are going to be giving us new episodes of the Kevin Costner series following 60 Minutes. This is a surprising move for them to make in a lot of ways and yet, this is a contingency for them because of the writers’ strike. There is no resolution to that in sight.

Here is where things get a little bit complicated. Yellowstone is waiting to get the second part of its final season, and it has been in this spot for quite some time. Once upon a time, it looked like these episodes would be on the air by now! That just hasn’t happened.

Based on where things currently stand, we can go ahead and say this: We don’t think the show is going to air new episodes while season 1 is repeating on CBS. Why have the show compete against itself in the same timeslot? At the moment, we think the more likely situation here is that we’re going to be waiting until at least early 2024, but that is also still up in the air since the writers’ strike is still unresolved. This has been as complicated of a situation as we’ve come across in TV in quite some time, given that the actors of SAG-AFTRA are also still on strike.

Let’s just summarize everything with the following statement for the time being: Patience will be required. The only good thing is that the CBS repeats may bring even more people to the smash hit.

