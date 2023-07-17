Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Prepare in an unusual way

While you are awaiting the arrival of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 at some point down the road, we now have news on a way to prepare. Or, at the very least one rather unusual way to do that.

Today, CBS of all people confirmed that this fall, they are going to air the first season of the Kevin Costner drama after 60 Minutes, a move that could boost interest further in the franchise. It is a somewhat surprising move in that they’ve never been that eager to do this before. However, the rest of their typical fall schedule is being pushed back by both the writers and also the actors going on strike.

The irony in all of this is at this point pretty simple: Yellowstone itself is on hold due to these two strikes as well, and there is no clear indication at present as to when season 5 is going to return with new episodes. Our hope initially was that we’d see the final stretch of episodes (it has been confirmed as such) come November or December, but that is looking increasingly unlikely. At this point, our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see back in early 2024 and if that happens, we should be thrilled.

We should note that this is not the only cable or streaming series that CBS is going to look towards as insurance this fall. They will also be doing something rather similar with SEAL Team in an effort to weather the storm. (Of course, this is all a storm of their own making — they could at least help to resolve these strikes by pushing other providers to give writers and actors the stability and compensation that they are asking for.)

