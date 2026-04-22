The Boys season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Rise of a prophet?

As we get prepared to see The Boys season 5 episode 5 arrive on Prime Video, there is certainly a lot that we need to brace for.

Well, first and foremost can you believe that we are already at the halfway point of the season? It is amazing that we’ve gotten to this point already and yet, at the same time, we tend to think that the next four episodes are all going to be packed full of content. We do have a good sense already as to how Vought wants for things to shake out.

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Ultimately, it is clear at this point that Homelander was unable to locate the V1. However, he is now being revered in part due to his new desire to be a sort of religious deity. Firecracker and others see no real way to avoid that, but is he going to sit himself up for a fall? Well, this is one of those situations where a lot of religious allegiances are going to be tested.

When it comes to The Boys now, we wonder how much is back to square one for them given that nothing with the virus has really gone according to plan at this point. We do think their goal remains to take Homelander down for good, but what is the best way to go about that? Is there something that can really be done? We tend to think episode 5 will feature them starting to be a little bit creative.

One major question we have

Can we start to see some of these characters get on the same page again? Or, at least the relationships. We’ve had the Hughie / Annie angst and now French / Kimiko. Can these people ever be happy?

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Boys now, including chatter about the series finale

What do you most want to see at this point moving into The Boys season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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