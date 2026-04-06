The Boys season 5: Will there be extended series finale?

As so many out there are likely aware at this point, The Boys season 5 is going to arrive on Prime Video this week — so just how crazy will it be?

Well, let’s just start off here noting that a lot of attention is already out there about the series finale, and for good reason. This show has so many loose ends right now, so are we going to get some sort of bonkers, 90-minute episode that is necessary in order to wrap it all up?

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Well, based on where things stand at present. Not so much. Speaking to Collider, showrunner Eric Kripke noted that the run time for the last episode is rather typical for the show:

“It’s not. It’s like an hour and five. We’re not doing that huge, super-sized 90-minute thing. I don’t know if we would have had… I think the audience might have ended up getting bored had we gone that long. But no, we’re like an hour five, an hour six max, I think? But yeah, they’re all jack-packed, these episodes.”

Ultimately, we think the question about a super-long finale is likely tied to the tendency for other shows to go that long in the streaming era. Take the final season of Stranger Things as a prime example of that. We’re fine with The Boys ending with something that feels right for them, mostly because it often comes down to what you do with the time that you have more so than just about anything else.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding The Boys now, including other previews for what is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into The Boys season 5?

How in the world do you think it is all going to conclude? Do you wish that there was a much longer finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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