The Boys season 5 spoilers: Jack Quaid sets expectations

We do not think it comes as much of a surprise, but The Boys season 5 is looking to bring absolute carnage all across the board. There will be battles, people will die, and of course the satire will still be there across the board.

Could we actually cry by the end of the show? That certainly seems possible in its own way. We would like to think that Hughie Campbell makes it to the end of the story, but we would we think that this is suddenly guaranteed? We do tend to imagine that some of protagonists here, whether it be Hughie, Annie, Frenchie, or Kimiko, will fail to make it through. There’s a chance that the closure of A-Train’s redemption arc is his death, especially since his murderous ways set the show up in the first place.

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Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jack Quaid made the following at least clear when it comes to the show’s eventual end:

“It’s not gonna be a fairytale ending … It’s gonna be pretty gruesome. I didn’t know exactly what it would be, but I knew whatever it was wasn’t gonna be great for a lot of the characters. I didn’t know who was gonna survive or not, and we really went there this season. There are characters that meet their end.”

What we also think is possible is that there will be deaths spread out across the season, or at least we hope that is the case. After all, the last thing that we would ever want is to lose everyone all at once, largely because in the end, it is more valuable for each character to have moments in the sun.

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What do you think we are going to be seeing across The Boys season 5 from top to bottom?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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