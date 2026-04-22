The Vampire Lestat trailer: The revolution is here

For those who are not currently aware, the premiere of The Vampire Lestat is coming to AMC on June 7. Do you want to know more on what is to come?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that almost everything is going to look and feel different from what we saw in the first two seasons. First and foremost, here is your reminder that Lestat is the central figure here and while other favorites will return, things will be different. He’s now looking to reclaim some of his story, and that includes him becoming a rock star and going on tour. This is going to be big, wild, and stuffed full of great stuff from start to finish.

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If you head over to the link here, you can see the newly-released trailer that sets the stage further. Meanwhile, the synopsis below serves to better set the stage:

In the upcoming rock and roll centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past. As his band’s popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles and Jennifer Ehle and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Our hope here is that the series will bring a perfect combination of old and new to the table. We expect a little bit of crazy energy; however, at the same time, this is a pretty dark world. It is best to be prepared far in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Vampire Lestat right now

What are you most eager to see at present heading into The Vampire Lestat when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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