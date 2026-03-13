The Vampire Lestat premiere date, new details revealed

We have been waiting for a good while now to get an official The Vampire Lestat premiere date over at AMC. With that, there is certainly quite a bit to be excited about today!

The network has now officially announced that on Sunday, June 7, you are going to see the latest chapter of the Anne Rice – Interview with the Vampire saga arrive. Sam Reid is coming back as the Lestat, though a very different version of him than we have had a chance to see so far.

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To get a few more details about what the story is going to look like, all you have to do is look below:

In the upcoming rock and roll centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past. As his band’s popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles and Jennifer Ehle and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

There are certainly some surprises in here, mostly in seeing that Hayles is going to be back despite the death of Claudia. In general, though, we’re glad to see that so many from Interview with the Vampire are sticking around here as a sign that the show is retaining as much DNA from that series as humanly possible.

Related – See some more discussion on what lies ahead here on Interview with the Vampire

What do you most want to see moving into The Vampire Lestat over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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