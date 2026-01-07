Interview with the Vampire season 3: Who is Dee Pharma?

The premiere of Interview with the Vampire season 3 is coming to AMC later this year, and it is doing so under the title of The Vampire Lestat. You can argue that this does make sense, given the fact that Sam Reid’s character is now in the spotlight and beyond just that, most of the story will be told through his lens.

After what happened with Daniel Molloy’s book, it does appear as though the character is ready to take back some power and be the master of his own narrative. This includes him going on a rock-star tour and in turn, bringing new people on board his entourage.

If you head over to TV Insider now, you can see a new sneak preview for the season that introduces one of them, someone who seems to be tasked with finding the right groupie for Lestat to drain. Who is she? Executive producer Rolin Jones explains to the aforementioned website:

“That’s Dee Pharma. One of Lestat’s entourage … Depending on who you ask, she’s either his social media coordinator or his pharmaceutically enhanced blood source.”

Just by virtue of Lestat’s new profession, he is going to have new people all around him. This season is certainly going to look and feel rather different from the first two but at the same time, we’re still feeling pretty darn confident about the end result. After all, Jones and his team created here easily the bright spot in the larger Anne Rice universe, with complex relationships and characters who feel layered and full of emotion. We are ready to get back into this universe come summer.

