Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Jan. 2026 update

Is there any chance that between now and the end of January, you are going to get an Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date? What about more insight on what is to come?

First and foremost here, we do think it is worth issuing a rather critical reminder that filming for this chapter of the series is already done. The story will be based on The Vampire Lestat and by virtue of that, we tend to to think that we’re going to see all sorts of awesome stuff for Sam Reid in particular. Rest assured that beyond that, Jacob Anderson will have a key role to play, and you have very-much not seen the last of Louis as a character.

So is there any chance at all that an exact date will be revealed before January comes to a close? Make no mistake that we would love it but at the same time, the odds of this happening feel close to zero. It just feels far too early given that filming wrapped up not too long ago and for a show like this, there is a considerable amount of post-production that needs to be done.

From where we sit, all signs point to getting back into Interview with the Vampire this coming summer. Would it be great if we had a chance to see it earlier than this? Absolutely, but good things come to those who wait! If we are lucky, there will be some sort of formal release-date announcement happening in the spring; that way, the folks over at AMC have a few solid months in order to promote it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

