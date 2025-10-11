Interview with the Vampire season 3 spoilers: Meet Akasha

Today the cast of Interview with the Vampire turned up at New York Comic-Con, and let’s just say we learned some exciting stuff. Take, for example, the identity of Akasha, one of the most important characters throughout all of Anne Rice’s source material.

AMC has confirmed that The Woman King alum Sheila Atim is going to be playing the role, which has appeared on-screen before courtesy of the late, great Aaliyah. She was also mentioned in the second season of the show and with that in mind, we can’t be altogether shocked to see her on board now.

Now if you have not heard that much about the third season of the show, it is going to be telling the story of The Vampire Lestat, meaning that Sam Reid’s character will be front and center in a way that we have not seem him before. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that we are going to be seeing a lot of excitement as he works to become a famous rock star. In his mind, this is a way for him to get some of his power back after everything that transpired over the course of season 2.

Even though there is no premiere date for Interview with the Vampire season 3, our general feeling is that we are going to be seeing it back at some point in the spring or summer of next year. In the meantime, we know that there is another great show coming in Talamasca: The Secret Order. Daniel Molloy is actually going to appear there, and we also tend to think that there will be other surprises here and there, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

