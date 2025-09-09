Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Sept. 2025 update

We know that there has been a lot of work done on Interview with the Vampire season 3 over the past few months. With that, are we closer to a release date? We’d love nothing more than that, especially when you consider that the premiere of the Talamasca series is coming next month.

Unfortunately … well, let’s just say that this is when we have to shift over to being the bearers of bad news.

While it is nice to know that a lot of footage has already been shot for the upcoming Lestat-centric season, we are still in a spot where the next chapter is not going to be coming out for quite some time. For the next few months, the Talamasca series is going to be understandably the priority of the folks over at AMC, and at least we’re going to get some sort of appetizer over there courtesy of Daniel Molloy being a part of the story.

As for the future of Interview with the Vampire, our hope is for a launch at some point next spring. We’re likely still months away from an exact premiere-date announcement, but it would not be a crazy surprise in the event we get a new teaser around the time the Talamasca show ends. After all, it makes a lot of sense to get people excited about whatever the next chapter is going to be — though we know already that a big rockstar tour for Sam Reid is going to be a big part of it. Expect a lot of music but, at the same time, a good bit of passion mixed in here.

