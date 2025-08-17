Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: August update

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about Interview with the Vampire season 3 before August wraps up?

At this point, let’s just say that we more than understand anyone out there who wants more insight and sooner rather than later. How can you not?

Well, here is where we do have to come in here with a little bit of the bad news — there is a reason why you will be waiting for a while for something more. The new season is not going to be premiering until we get around to 2026, and that is one thing that must be considered. At the same time, you also have to remember that filming is still actively ongoing and there is no real reason to rush anything more along insofar as public reveals go. We heard a good bit over at SDCC and for the time being, that is enough to make us happy for the time being.

Now, for those who have not heard, Interview with the Vampire season 3 is going to be all about the story of Lestat and how he feels about Daniel Molloy’s book coming out. We tend to think that he may be looking to get some of his power back, and he will be doing it with a grand, theatrical rock-star tour. Seeing how all of this play out is going to be really fun, and it is our anticipation that there will be a lot of energy and excitement around the season. It should look and feel rather different from anything we’ve had a chance to see so far, and keeping things fresh is always fun.

