Interview with the Vampire season 3: Delainey Hayles returning

We knew entering Interview with the Vampire season 3 that there were reasons to be excited … but Delainey Hayles? This has to be one of the more shocking reveals we’ve seen!

Yet, here is what we can go ahead and say on this subject. In a post on Twitter on Saturday, the AMC series confirmed that the actress will be returning after her season 2 debut as Claudia. However, here is where things get interesting. They credit her as “reintroducing Delainey Hayles,” which is enough to make you think that she may be back as a totally different character.

When you think about it, this makes some sense. Given that Claudia is dead, the only way to bring the character back in that capacity would be to do flashbacks or dream sequences. Also, the Anne Rice universe does have a theatrical company sort of vibe where people can step in for different roles. Remember that Hayles is not the first actress to play Claudia, so we would not be shocked to see her take on something different altogether.

In general, the third season of Interview (subtitled The Vampire Lestat) is going to look and feel separate from what we saw in the first two iterations. After all, Sam Reid will be more front and center as Lestat takes on more of a rock-star persona. He is eager to get some freedom for himself after feeling burned in Daniel Molloy’s book. We imagine that there will be a lot of fun here but at the same time, this is a show that can be dramatic and deeply emotional. Why deviate from that too much right now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

