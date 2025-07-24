Interview with the Vampire season 3: Sam Reid on rock-star Lestat

For those who are not currently aware, Interview with the Vampire season 3 is currently in production — and it could prove fun.

Is this a drama that is dark and intense much of the time? You better believe it, but we hope that there are a few new wrinkles that are thrown in. Let’s just say that Lestat is someone who is looking to take over his narrative once more after the release of Daniel Molloy’s book. He will do that as a rock star, which feels like it’s going to be a total blast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Sam Reid had to say about his character’s connection to music:

“Lestat has an intention to express his views and his experience through music, music videos, and recordings, and all this kind of stuff … And they are finding a wonderful, cool way to weave that through a lot of the denser parts.”

Reid also noted that he has been working with composer Daniel Hart for quite some time to perfect his character’s musical stylings. We will have to wait for a good while still to get all the specifics on the season, and that of course includes information about some of the other characters. rest assured, Jacob Anderson and a number of other familiar faces are going to still be a part of the story. That is not something that you need to be concerned about at all.

While you do wait to see Interview with the Vampire back, just be prepared for the fact that The Talamasca is going to be coming back at some point in the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire, including season 3 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lestat’s story on Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







