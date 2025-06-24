Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: Summer update

With us now firmly into the summer, is there more that can be said when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 3 on AMC? The next chapter of the adaptation is highly anticipated, but alas, that does not mean that it is coming back anytime soon.

Here is what we can say for the time being: Production recently started on the next chapter of the vampire drama in Toronto. This is a season that is going to look and feel very-much different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see before. Lestat is about to be more of a focus than he ever has before, and for good reason. We know that he can be a little more liberated than ever before. A rock-music tour will be the central focus of what is to come — that much we can say with confidence.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

So when are we actually going to see all of this on the small screen? That is where we have to come in here with an unfortunate reminder that it will not be anytime in the relatively near future. If we are lucky, we will have a chance to see Interview with the Vampire back at some point in early 2026; however, we honestly think that it will be a tad later than that. Spring feels a little more realistic, especially when AMC may not see a reason to rush anything along. This is a network that already has the Talamasca series later this year; are they really going to jump from that to another one of their Anne Rice shows almost immediately?

In the end, our general sentiment is that even if season 3 is different, this is a show that earns our trust. The only updates we expect this summer will likely be related to casting; anything more is a thrill.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Interview with the Vampire now, including more talk on filming

What are you most eager to see entering Interview with the Vampire season 3 at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







