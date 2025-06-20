Interview with the Vampire season 3 filming officially underway

We’ve known for a while now that Interview with the Vampire season 3 was about to start production in Toronto. Isn’t it nice that it is now official?

In a new post on Twitter, the official account for the vampire drama made it crystal clear that the latest batch of episodes is in the works. Of course, they also did not release much save for a photo of a guitar alongside the director’s slate. We do still think that it is very-much still a clue as to what a lot of the next season is going to be about, as we are set for what could be a great journey with Lestat at the center of it. Sam Reid’s character is about to go on a massive rock-star tour and we are prepared for a crazy, anthemic version of the story — one that is also incredibly different from what we saw last season.

So what about some other key characters in the Anne Rice adaptation? We do get the sense that Louis and Daniel will be back in some capacity, even if there are at times a point-of-view shift. The expectations are going to be high here no matter what, and largely because the second season proved to be so excellent. It set the bar really high for all sorts of further stories in this world as we move forward, and there could definitely be some challenges given that the producers have already adapted some of the more-famous stories that are out there.

Hopefully, in the coming months we are going to be hearing more about some of the new characters coming on board. While you wait for the show to return, the spin-off all about the Talamasca is slated to come out later this fall. Hopefully, more specifics are going to surface soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

