Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: June update

Is there a chance that more news on Interview with the Vampire season 3 is going to come out before the end of June?

Well, the first thing that we can share here is rather simple: Filming is gearing up to start for the AMC drama series this month! The show is going to be spending a good chunk of the rest of the year in Toronto, which should be yet another reminder of the ever-shifting nature of the story. Much of season 1 was in New Orleans, whereas season 2 was primarily European. Given that Lestat is looking to undergo a rock-star tour throughout season 3, the story could have a more universal feel than ever before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

Unfortunately, amidst all of the good news when it comes to the Sam Reid – Jacob Anderson drama, the bad news remains: We are going to be waiting a while to actually see it. At present, the earliest we would expect more of the story is in the first half of 2026. A lot will depend on a handful of different factors, whether it be what AMC wants on their schedule and also how long it takes for the show to go through post-production.

In the meanwhile, the biggest thing that we can note is that there is an appetizer coming via The Talamasca. The spin-off to Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches is poised to arrive this fall, and we hope that it does possess much of the dark tone and emotion of the former. We’re sure that there are going to be some Easter eggs sprinkled in here and there, even if it does tell some of its own story along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Interview with the Vampire right now — what all is ahead?

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







